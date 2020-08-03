ST. PAUL — Marcus Foligno sported a cut on the bridge of his nose and a gash on his upper lip following the Wild’s 3-0 victory Sunday night, Aug. 2, over the Vancouver Canucks in Game 1 of the Western Conference qualifying series in Edmonton.

Think of it as a couple of battle scars for a guy who surely will give more blood before this series is over.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound winger knows that’s how things are now since he has steadily emerged as Wild’s enforcer since arriving in the Twin Cities in a 2017 trade with the Buffalo Sabres.

“The intensity I need to bring,” he said. “We need to have that on this team.”

Never was that more true than in Sunday’s Game 1 as the puck dropped at Rogers Place no fans in attendance.

While there was some natural energy that comes with the postseason, Foligno, 28, sensed that the Wild bench needed a spark early on. What better way to provide that than dropping the gloves with Canucks tough-guy Micheal Ferland barely a minute into the game.

“It definitely wasn’t premeditated,” Foligno said. “Just exchanged some words and then said, ‘Let’s go.’ It’s just the heat of the battle. That’s what comes with playoff hockey.”

Like clockwork, the Wild scored about 90 seconds later when winger Kevin Fiala fired a snipe from the right circle to beat Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom. They never trailed again.

“I thought Kevin made a great play,” Foligno said. “It’s always good to do that stuff and then have the team rewarded.”

Not that Fiala was interested in taking any of the credit for the giving his team a spark. He knows that the boys were already buzzing thanks to Foligno dropping the gloves

“We got so much energy from it,” Fiala said. “We wanted to play for him after — and we scored. It was a great job by him. You know, fighting is not easy, and obviously I’ve never done it before. So, I respect that a lot.”

That said, Foligno does much more than just fight, as goaltender Alex Stalock was quick to point out. He continued his physical play with a team-high seven hits in Game 1. He also is arguably the best penalty killer on the team and even provides scoring depth in a pinch.

“He brings it every night,” Stalock said. “It just so happened to be that he dropped the gloves tonight with one of the toughest guys on their club. Our goal when we got up here was to move on. We aren’t here to be up here for a week and get out of here. He took it into his own hands and made a difference, and obviously we are up in the series.”

While it’s unclear what Foligno will need to do to provide energy in Game 2, coach Dean Evason is confident he will be up to the task.

“He’s a leader in our room,” Evason said. “There’s people that lead in different ways. His energy and physical presence leads our group and gives teams confidence. When a guy can be that physical,and that committed in all areas, to do the right things, it filters down and guys feed off that. That’s something Moose has done ever since I got here, and he will continue to do it.”