Steve Metcalf was named the new commissioner for Hockey East in February. To say that a lot a lot has changed since that announcement is like saying a hurricane creates some rain.

In March, Hockey East announced it would not be going forth with its conference playoffs. But on July 29, the conference announced its plans to play the 2020-21 season with priority given to conference games. Metcalf joins The Rink Live video podcast to discuss some of those plans, how he got involved in hockey and got his new position.



