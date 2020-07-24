ST. PAUL -- After more than 130 days away from play due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NHL will return in another week or so.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild will wrap up their makeshift training camp in the coming days, and on Sunday afternoon, fly to the hub city of Edmonton.

That’s where they hope to spend the next couple of months in pursuit of the ever-elusive Stanley Cup.

As a final tuneup of sorts, the Wild scrimmaged on Thursday afternoon at TRIA Rink. Here are five takeaways:

Parise shines

Zach Parise has had a heck of a training camp to this point. He appears to be in great shape and has made a habit of scoring goals in practices.

Maybe the most promising sign for the 35-year-old winger is that he has been particularly impressive on the power play. He collected a rebound in front on Thursday and beat goaltender Devan Dubnyk from in close.

It will be interesting to see if this production carries over into real games.

Foligno scores

Marcus Foligno has long been viewed as big brother on the ice. If his teammates are ever in trouble, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound winger has no problem dropping the gloves on call.

Maybe the long break has morphed Foligno into a sniper. He potted a pair of goals Thursday against goaltender Alex Stalock. No doubt the Wild would love to see more of that throughout the postseason.

Game 1 starters?

It remains unclear whether coach Dean Evason plans to go with Stalock, Dubnyk or maybe even Kaapo Kahkonen between the pipes for Game 1 of the Wild’s opening series against the Vancouver Canucks.

Each goaltender has had their share of ups and downs throughout training camp.

As for Thursday’s scrimmage, Stalock allowed a pair of goals, Dubnyk a trio and Kahkonen pitched a shutout, though he played a period less than the other two.

Is Addison for real?

Matt Dumba was conspicuously absent from Thursday’s action, and while Evason said he isn’t allowed to provide any updates, he alluded to the fact that the blue liner could miss some time.

Maybe this is a chance for rookie blue liner Calen Addison to shine. He has impressed throughout training camp, showcasing tremendous ability with the puck, as well as impressive composure for a 20-year-old.

He is a player worth keeping an eye on.

Lots of depth

It seemed like every time the Ryan Donato-Mikko Koivu-Ryan Hartman line hopped over the board Thursday, it was generating a scoring chance of some sort.

That’s a microcosm of the scoring depth the Wild have throughout the lineup and something they will have to rely on moving forward if they hope to make a run.