Steve Rohlik admits that growing up in the east side of St. Paul, Minn., his dream was not to play professionally or to play college hockey. Rohlik dreamed of playing for Hill-Murray High School at the state high school tournament.

He achieved that, then went on to be the team's head coach after a college career at the University of Wisconsin. Rohlik's coaching career also includes being an assistant coach at Stillwater (Minn.) High School, Wisconsin, three seasons at Nebraska Omaha, 10 seasons at Minnesota Duluth and three at Ohio State before taking over as the Buckeyes head coach in 2013.

In seven seasons, he has led the Buckeyes to three straight NCAA Division I tournaments, a Frozen Four appearance (2018), their first conference regular season title (2018-19) since 2009 and a 133-95-33 record.



