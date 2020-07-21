GLOUCESTER, Mass. -- The American Hockey Coaches Association selected 23 men’s and women’s hockey players from Bemidji State to the Division I Krampade All-American Scholars list for the 2019-20 academic year.

The BSU women had 15 honorees, while the Beaven men added eight more selections, for a Western Collegiate Hockey Association-best 23 total student-athletes recognized.

To be eligible for the award, players typically must maintain a 3.6 GPA and have participated in at least 40% of their respective team’s games. Adjusting for COVID-19, the AHCA adopted revised criteria for this year’s selections: a 3.75 GPA for the fall semester and participation in 40% of the school’s played games.

Within the WCHA, 109 student-athletes representing all 17 schools made the list. The Bemidji State women led the league with 15 selections among 27 who were eligible to receive the award.

BSU student-athletes recognized were: Alex Adams (So., F, Grand Rapids); Lauren Bench (RS-Jr., G, Eagan); Clair DeGeorge (Jr., F, Anchorage, Alaska); Abigail DeLaRosa (Fr., D, Hugo); Zach Driscoll (Jr., G, Apple Valley); Lindsey Featherstone (Jr., F, Woodbury); Reece Hunt (Fr., D, Nelson, British Columbia); Kyle Looft (Fr., D, Mankato); Briana Jorde (Sr., D, Thief River Falls); Tina Kampa (Jr., F, Maple Grove); Mak Langei (Jr., D, East Grand Forks); Haley Mack (Sr., F, East Grand Forks); Ellie Moser (So., F, Farmington); Graysen Myers (So., F, Fargo, N.D.); Tommy Muck (Sr., D, Inver Grove Heights); Heather Olson (Sr., D, Bemidji); Kiki Radke (Sr., F, Hastings); Elias Rosén (Fr., D, Mora, Sweden); Hampus Sjödahl (Sr., F, Stockholm, Sweden); Ethan Somoza (Jr., F, Simi Valley, Calif.); Claudia Verkerke (So., F, White Bear Lake); Kara Werth (So., D, Moorhead) and Will Zmolek (Fr., D, Rochester).