University of Minnesota women's hockey coach Brad Frost has not been on campus since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Frost, who recently completed his 13th season with the Gophers, talks about his new players for the 2020-21 season, who he roots for when Canada plays Team USA, some highlights of the 2019-20 season, the University of St. Thomas joining the WCHA and more with The Rink Live's Jess Myers and Mick Hatten.







