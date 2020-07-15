Bill Guerin lifted up the newly minted No. 97 Kirill Kaprizov Minnesota Wild jersey — one that surely will soon fly off shelves — to his computer during Wednesday’s introductory video conference.

“Woah,” Kaprizov said.

“I think it looks pretty good,” Minnesota’s general manager said. “Can’t wait to give this to you in person, Kirill.”

Neither can Wild fans. This is the week Minnesota hockey fans have waited years for, as they watched Kaprizov, the Wild’s fifth-round pick in the 2015 NHL draft, become a star in the Kontinental Hockey League in Russia. With each passing year, as the wing’s skills and success grew, the anticipation grew. Kaprizov felt it.

“Because of the age of where we live right now and everything on the internet, of course I notice activities on the Instagram and the Twitter and all the other social media,” the 23-year-old said Wednesday through an interpreter. “I knew and I anticipated that people would want me to come and prove myself with the Wild, but I myself would like that as well. So (the anticipation) was from both ends, so I did appreciate that.”

The wait hasn’t been easy. Not for Wild fans who have yearned to see the type of scoring talent Kaprizov possesses. Until Kevin Fiala’s recent ascension into that role, Minnesota has long been devoid of such a scorer. The thought of pairing the two young stars on the same team for years to come generates as much intrigue around this franchise as has been present in a long time.

But before such a tandem can come to fruition, Kaprizov simply needs to get here. He has signed, but he’s not on site. Kaprizov remains in Moscow. He didn’t expect this process to take so long, assuming the process to get over here would be smooth once the KHL season ended. But COVID-19 had another plans.

“I’m grateful for my agent and for the team and for everybody who helped me in this process,” Kaprizov said. “I knows everybody’s waiting for me and I can’t wait to put on the jersey myself. I hope that’s going to happen sometime as soon as next week, and I am really eager and excited to join the team.”

Guerin said the Wild are “looking at a number of different options” to get Kaprizov to Minnesota. First, they must get his Visa situation taken care of, “which is not the easiest thing in the world right now.” And then once Kaprizov arrives, he may need to quarantine. The Wild depart for the Edmonton bubble in late July.

Kaprizov won’t play in the playoffs thanks to the NHL’s decision that bars previously unsigned draft picks from signing and joining teams in this season’s games. Still, Kaprizov, who has been messaging with Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon, said getting here and practicing and being around the team will be “useful” in his transition, as he gets to know his teammates, the area and the league.

“Everything is new to me,” said Kaprizov, who has never even been to the United States. “I am looking forward to this.”

There are a few things Guerin and Co. will speak with Kaprizov about to help ease his transition. Perhaps the Wild will hire a translator, though Guerin said the Russian’s English is “much better than he leads on.”

“But we’ll make sure that his transition to the United States is comfortable and he has plenty of help around,” Guerin said. “We’re going to make sure that he has a good adjustment.”

Kaprizov isn’t sure what to expect about living in Minnesota. He has largely just been focused on the hockey-aspect of his transition to this point. He doesn’t think it will be “a huge difference” jumping from the KHL to the NHL.

“Obviously, this is the best league in the world, and I have always looked forward” to playing in the NHL, Kaprizov said. “But it’s a game of hockey and it’s just playing the game and enjoying it. I hope I am going to do really well.”

The expectation is that he will do just that. Kaprizov is a five-time KHL all-star and Olympic hero. Guerin called the winger a “a guy with a high skill level” who is also willing to go into the hard areas to generate scoring chances. That’s what makes him different, what makes him special.

How special? We’ll have to wait until the start of next season to find out.

“I’m really not the type of a person who’s really into how many goals I’m going to score or how many points,” Kaprizov said. “I’m going to try to enjoy the game as much as I can, and while enjoying it, all the results are going to come by themselves, regardless. That’s how I feel.”