Bill Guerin had long planned on doing a full-on search for the next head coach of the Minnesota Wild this offseason. The Wild general manager made Dean Evason aware of as much when Evason took over in an interim role after Bruce Boudreau was fired in February.

But then Guerin watched Evason work. He saw how well the Wild played under the new coach, going 8-4 in 12 games between when Evason took over and the NHL shut down. He witnessed Kevin Fiala’s ascension to the team’s star player, as the forward tallied 16 points (nine goals and seven assists) after Evason took over.

Then came the shutdown, and Guerin was impressed by Evason’s communication with his players and the coach’s preparation for the restart, whenever that would come. About a month ago, the general manager had a revelation: The type of head coach he’d hope to find in a search process currently held the position.

Evason was elevated to Minnesota’s full-time coach Monday, the team announced. Evason inked a two-year extension keeping him with the team through the 2021-22 season.

“As I was discussing with my hockey ops group, this is the type of guy that we’re looking for,” Guerin said in a conference call Monday. “And if he’s right under our nose right now, I didn’t really feel like I needed to go any further.”

Not wanting to rush into a decision, Guerin took some time to sleep on it and have conversations with his staff and team owner Craig Leipold.

“The more I talked about it, the more confident that I was that this was the right decision,” Guerin said. “I wanted Dean to be able to walk into the hub [in Edmonton next month] as the head coach, and we’ll get rid of that interim tag. This is something that he’s worked long and hard for, and he’s earned it. I’m confident that this was the right decision.”

Sunday night, when Evason was aware of the decision, he started thinking about what he’d say to his players Monday when he was officially introduced to them as their full-time head coach, and butterflies set in, “which was great,” he said. But those went away when Guerin turned the team meeting over to him.

“It’s funny, you get in put in a spot over and over again and you get an opportunity to do it, and it just feels comfortable,” Evason said. “And it was very comfortable today. We had a really, really good meeting and then stepping on the ice, it felt great. I mean, it felt great to put your skates on, felt great to step on the ice for the first time because I hadn’t been on the ice through the week with the group. So it was great to be back out there.”

Fiala was first coached by Evason in the American Hockey League, so the two have history, and he’s always liked the coach, and his teammates feel the same. Fiala credited Evason’s trust and confidence in him as two reasons for his strong play leading into the stoppage.

When the team heard the news Monday, Fiala said, “everybody was happy.”

“I think everybody feels the same way I feel about Dean,” Fiala said. “He is a great communicator, everybody can talk to him. And now that he turned out to be a head coach, at the start, it took maybe a few days [to go] from an assistant coach to a head coach, but it didn’t take long at all. We understood that he was our new head coach and we respected him and know everybody is happy.”

Guerin was asked Monday if the shortened season, the stoppage and what will be a shortened offseason played any role in the decision to keep Evason.

“Yes and no,” Guerin said.

Stability is always valuable, particularly in times like these. But Evason’s actions played a far bigger role in the decision than the current circumstances.

“Dean’s got a really good mix of intensity and fire and then compassion for the guys, and an understanding for the guys, and that’s what I really liked,” Guerin said. “It was evident he could do that during this pause, he handled it perfectly.”

Now that he’s the full-time coach, does Evason feel any added pressure to prove Guerin right with a strong showing in Edmonton next month when the Wild start the playoffs?

“No. I’m gonna go about my business to the best of my ability. I’m confident that that is going to give us the best opportunity to have success,” Evason said. “I’ve had many experiences to get to this opportunity. I’m going to draw on all of them and obviously lean on the staff, clearly. We’ve got a great hockey staff here that is very committed. Pressure’s what you feel and what you put on yourself. Sure, I put high expectations on myself to be the best coach that I possibly can, to lead the group to have success. So that’s what we’re going to do.”