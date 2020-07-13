The wait for Minnesota Wild fans is finally over: Kirill Kaprizov has signed with Minnesota. The Kontinental Hockey League star and Olympic hero has inked a two-year, entry-level contract with the Wild, the team announced Monday, July 13.

Kaprizov will not be eligible to play for Minnesota in the upcoming playoffs, but the 2015 fifth-round draft pick will be on the roster at the start of the 2020-21 season. He will be a “free agent” at the end of next season, but The Athletic’s Michael Russo reported Kaprizov will be a “Group 1 free agent” who can only negotiate a new contract with Minnesota.

After next season, it’s likely the Wild will look to lock Kaprizov up to a long-term, big money deal.

The 23-year-old put up 62 points (33-29=62) in 57 games this past season for CSKA Moscow in the KHL. His KHL contract expired more than two months ago.

“I will be honest with you. It feels really good to get this done,” Wild general manager Bill Guerin said in a conference call Monday. “We’re excited to have Kirill in the mix.”

This has been a long process for Minnesota since drafting Kaprizov and since seeing the ascension of his game from afar. Trips have been made overseas to visit with the team’s top prospect in hopes of one day having him come play in St. Paul.

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound winger from Siberia is a five-time KHL all-star, and tallied nine points in six games while leading the Olympic Athletes from Russia team to the gold medal in the 2018 winter games. He is widely expected to be an integral part of the Wild’s vision for the franchise moving forward. In Kevin Fiala and Kaprizov, Minnesota has two young star forwards worth building around.

“It’s very exciting,” Fiala said. “We’re all very excited to have him finally signed and that he’s coming over. … I think he’s a very good player.”

Kaprizov will be allowed to join the Wild and practice with the team as it prepares for the NHL’s upcoming restart, which will give him a valuable jump on preparing for next season. Guerin is assuming Kaprizov will need to quarantine upon his arrival in Minnesota, but hasn’t yet heard anything official on that front.

“We’re working with his agent right now to get the proper visas, things like that. We’re going to try to get him here as quickly as possible, go jump through any hoops that we have to,” Guerin said. “Unfortunately he won’t be able to play in any games this year, [but] we’re going to get him in the mix and get him around his new teammates as quickly as we can.”

Guerin thinks getting Kaprizov around the team will aid in his transition, both getting acclimated to North American life as well as the NHL. Seeing the way things are done and the level of talent here is “going to be really important,” Guerin said.

I think it will be good for him, for his transition period, for just getting acclimated to life in North America, to see how the National Hockey League is run and how our team is run and to be quite honest with you, how good the players are. It’s the best league in the world with the best players in the world, so he’ll have a good time in transition, and I think it’s going to be really important.

Wild coach Dean Evason — who had his “interim” label removed Monday — has watched video on his newest forward, and said what stands out most is Kaprizov’s “compete level.”

“The limited video that I’ve watched — I’ve seen highlights of him, obviously, scoring goals and what have you — but what I was most impressed with was when he went into corners or a 50-50 puck against another guy, he came up with those pucks, and if he didn’t he was competing his butt off to do that,” Evason said. “That’s exciting to me, because clearly he has the skill level to score, the skill level to pass, skate, shoot, all of that, but his compete level is something that came across very clearly on the video, and as Billy said, we’re jacked to get him going over here and through his career.”

Guerin expects Kaprizov to wear No. 97. That jersey will likely soon be flying off shelves. For years, Kaprizov has presented the next great hope for this franchise. As the team stalled out, its biggest pieces aged and younger prospects didn’t quite pan out, Kaprizov has long been the guy fans looked to and thought of in hopes of better days.

With Monday’s news, if the future isn’t “now,” it’s at least very soon.

“It’s an exciting day,” Guerin said. “It’s an exciting day for a lot of reasons for the Minnesota Wild, and the Wild fans.”