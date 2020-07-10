Grant Potulny has spent the last three seasons as the head coach of the Northern Michigan hockey team. His teams have taken second twice and third once in the WCHA and he has a record of 64-47-10 with the Wildcats.

He joins The Rink Live's Jess Myers and Mick Hatten to talk about coaching in the upper peninsula of Michigan, adjustment he's made recruiting during the pandemic, his thoughts on new CCHA commissioner Don Lucia and memories of his playing days at the University of Minnesota.

Potulny played for Grand Forks Red River High School (N.D.), played for the Gophers from 2000-04 and then five seasons of pro hockey. He then was an assistant coach for the Gophers for eight seasons before taking over at Northern Michigan.



