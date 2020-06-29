On June 3, 2019, Jennifer Flowers was named vice president and women's commissioner of the WCHA. Needless to say, it's been quite a year.

Wisconsin won the conference's regular season title and then Ohio State beat the Badgers 1-0 in the conference championship game. But before the NCAA Division I playoffs could start, everything in sports was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic..

Flowers did not have hockey in her background, but she talks about how her kids now play street hockey and are comfortable enough to take their coats off when they go with their mom to games.

She talks about these experiences, the possibilities of the conference expanding, how the women's side of the conference will/will not be affected by seven men's teams leaving the WCHA in one year and more with The Rink Live's Jess Myers and Mick Hatten.



