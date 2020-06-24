Regardless of when the 2020-21 college hockey starts, this will be the longest offseason for programs in The Rink Live's area for many years. The coronavirus pandemic has guaranteed that.

But that does not mean that college hockey news has stopped happening. Reporters Mick Hatten (St. Cloud State), Austin Monteith (Bemidji State), Jess Myers (Minnesota), Brad Schlossman (North Dakota) and Matt Wellens (Minnesota Duluth) check into this episode of the podcast to talk about the biggest developments of the offseason so far.

Some of the topics covered include the biggest storyline of each team's offseason, the proposed overtime change, the new CCHA commissioner and new players to watch in the coming season.



