MINNEAPOLIS -- Wild star Matt Dumba said he felt helpless a few weeks ago, watching from afar as parts of the Minneapolis and St. Paul went up in flames.

He understood the anger after George Floyd’s killing at the hands of a former Minneapolis police officer. He also wanted to make sure he did his part to help in the aftermath.

After a couple of weeks of discussion with family and friends, the 25-year-old Canadian launched an initiative on Thursday, June 18, designed to help rebuild Lake Street in Minneapolis. He has partnered with the Lake Street Council and will match donations up to $100,000.

“Being a professional athlete has given me a platform and I have chosen to use it to amplify your voices and help the community,” Dumba said. “I will be silent no more.”

The first 1,000 donors will receive a custom George Floyd tribute T-shirt, and every donor will be entered for a chance to win a custom pair of Air Jordans designed by Dumba’s little brother Kyle. Additionally, Dumba will choose a donor at random from the United States and a donor at random from Canada to spend an afternoon with him. More information is available at www.rebuildminnesota.com.

“I love you Minnesota,” Dumba said. “Let’s come back from this stronger than ever.”

This announcement from Dumba comes a little more than a week after he joined a group of fellow minority hockey players in forming the Hockey Diversity Alliance with a mission of “eradicating racism” across the sport.