Jessi Pierce covers the Minnesota Wild for NHL.com and also has a podcast called Bardown Beauties that she does with Alexis Pearson.

Pierce joins The Rink Live's Jess Myers and Mick Hatten and talks about the playoffs, the first season under general manager Bill Guerin, how she got her current position, her career path and much more.

