Don Lucia was a men's head hockey coach at the University of Alaska, Colorado College and the University of Minnesota.

Lucia retired from coaching two years ago, but was approached about applying to become the commissioner of the new CCHA, went through an extensive interview process and was named to his new position on Wednesday, June 17.

Lucia joins The Rink Live's Jess Myers and Mick Hatten and discusses how he ended up getting back involved in the game, some of the challenges he faces and also talks about his coaching career, the possibility of the University of St. Thomas joining the CCHA, the probable new overtime format and more.



