Minnesota State University-Mankato men's hockey coach Mike Hastings' team was sitting at No. 2 in the PairWise Rankings when the 2019-20 season abruptly ended because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Hastings talks about that team, what his team is going to look like in 2020-21, what he is hearing about college hockey moving forward, the new recruiting age rule, the 3-on-3 overtime proposal being discussed in the NCAA and tells some stories about his time playing for Herb Brooks and Frank Serratore. All this and more when he joins The Rink Live's Jess Myers and Mick Hatten.
