Some summer hockey has begun with restrictions, Alabama-Huntsville's men's hockey program has been saved (again) and has some challenges ahead, Long Island University has a men's hockey coach and its first commitments, the CCHA has three finalists for its commissioner position and Dave Shyiak is moving from Western Michigan to St. Cloud State.
It's the offseason, but still plenty to cover in the latest episode of The Rink Live video podcast with Jess Myers and Mick Hatten. The reporters cover all of these topics and more on this episode.
