The University of Alabama in Huntsville men’s hockey team has been through a lot lately.

Less than a week after a grassroots fundraising campaign saved the program from elimination, head coach Mike Corbett resigned his position Wednesday.

The university announced Wednesday afternoon that Corbett had resigned after seven seasons with the Chargers. Assistant coach Gavin Morgan also resigned to pursue other opportunities in hockey.

Assistant coach Lance West will remain with the program and take over as acting head coach.

"We're thankful for the time and contributions to our hockey program and university from both Mike and Gavin while they've been here at UAH," Athletic Director Cade Smith said in a news release. "We certainly wish them the best in their future endeavors. As we move towards the future, we're confident in Lance and look forward to his leadership and what he continues to bring to this program."

Corbett was hired to be the program’s fifth head coach prior to the 2013-14 season, its first in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association. He is the second longest-tenured head coach in team history.

UAH announced May 22 that the men’s hockey program would be eliminated. A fundraising effort led by program alumni and fans succeeded in reaching the goal established by the university on May 29. The school subsequently announced it would reinstate the team for the 2020-21 season. The campaign has generated nearly $900,000 as of Wednesday.

The news of Corbett’s resignation came the same day as the WCHA Men’s League Board of Directors formally approved the program’s return to the conference with a unanimous vote during its annual board meeting.

“We’re excited and so pleased that Alabama Huntsville hockey will return in 2020-21,” WCHA Men’s League Commissioner Bill Robertson said in a release. “The fundraising effort that has, to date, netted nearly $900,000 is a remarkable accomplishment. I want to commend UAH President Dr. Darren Dawson and Director of Athletics Dr. Cade Smith for giving the program’s supporters a chance to secure funding to keep it alive.”