University of Minnesota men's hockey coach Bob Motzko joins The Rink Live's Jess Myers and Mick Hatten and discusses the offseason for the Golden Gophers.
How has Motzko and his staff been staying in communication with the players? What's it like sorting through who to bring in for the freshman class? How different does it feel having three goalies in place this offseason vs. last offseason when all three were unknown? All this and more on this episode with the reigning Big Ten Coach of the Year.
This season, sign up for The Rink Live newsletter to get the best hockey stories from across the region delivered to your inbox!