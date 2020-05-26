It’s official: The Minnesota Wild have made the postseason. Whether or not the make the playoffs is to be determined.

That distinction was laid out Tuesday afternoon as commissioner Gary Bettman announced the league’s cumbersome Return to Play Plan, emphasizing the the 2019-20 regular season has officially come to a close.

That means that if the NHL returns at some point this summer — and that’s still very much up in the air at this point as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread — the league will jump right into a a 24-team format for the postseason featuring the Top 12 teams each conference ranked by percentage points.

“As we seek some return to normalcy, this is an important day, particularly for NHL fans,” Bettman said. “We have been hopeful and optimistic that by developing all options and alternatives that we can get to this point.”

According to Bettman, the playoffs will be conducted in two hub cities that will be announced at a later date, and the Twin Cities is on the short list of 10 contenders. Each NHL team would be permitted to travel a maximum of 50 personnel to their respective hub city.

There will also be “comprehensive testing” in place in each hub city, and deputy commissioner Bill Daly said medical experts have told the league that a single positive coronavirus test would not necessarily shut down playoffs.

Logistically, the top four seeds in each conference will automatically make the playoffs, and the remaining eight teams will play a best-of-five series in what the NHL is calling qualifying round. Technically, the teams competing in the play-in series are not in the playoffs.

This announcement is good news for the Wild because before the 2019-20 regular season was suspended indefinitely on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic they were one point out of a the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Instead, the Wild are now preparing for a best-of-five series with the Vancouver Canucks, whom they went 2-1-0 against during the regular season. Whichever team wins the best-of-five series will will advance to the first round of the playoffs to take on one the top four seeds in the Western Conference.

That matchup in particular excites general manager Bill Guerin as he continues his first year at the helm.

“I know there’s some history there and back in the day and there were some great playoff series between the two teams,” Guerin said. “They are a good team. They are young, talent, fast, exciting to watch. I’m excited for it and I’m so glad we are in the mix.”

That said, there are still a lot of things that need to happen before the NHL back for good.

As of Tuesday, the NHL is still in Phase 1 of the Return to Play Plan, which involved players entering self-quarantine.

Naturally, the next step is Phase 2, which allows players to return to local practice facilities for voluntary workouts. In a 22-memo released Monday, the NHL outlined what this would look like, targeting early June as the start date, and making clear that these voluntary workouts would be prohibited from exceeding six players at a time.

According to Bettman, Phase 3 will be the opening of formal training camps, which won’t happen until after July 1 at the absolute earliest, and Phase 4 will be the resumption of actual games.

“We remain focused on the safety of our players, coaches, support staff, and arena personnel,” Bettman said. “We will not set dates, choose sites, or begin to play until we know it’s appropriate and prudent and we ware approved to do so.”

No doubt the most confusing part of the Return to Play Plan is the NHL Draft Lottery, which will be conducted on June 26. It will include the teams that didn’t make the postseason as well as the teams that lose in the qualifying round.

“We believe we have conducted an overall plan that includes all teams that as a practical matter might have had a chance of qualifying for the playoffs when the season was paused,” Bettman said. “This plan will produce a worthy Stanley Cup champion who will have run the postseason gauntlet that is unique to the NHL.”

Perhaps it’s fitting that unprecedented times have called for unprecedented measures.

“I think we all understand how unique this year is and how crazy it’s been,” Guerin said. “We just kind of have to roll with it a little bit. I’m excited about it. It’ll be different, new, and the Minnesota Wild are involved in it. There’s really not much to be upset about or negative about.”