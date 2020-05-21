Stu Bickel earned a reputation as a tough guy during his pro hockey career from 2008-18. In 411 pro games, the former forward/defenseman had 1,172 penalty minutes, which included time in the NHL with the New York Rangers (2011-13) and Minnesota Wild (2014-15).

After retiring from playing, Bickel decided to go back to the University of Minnesota and finish his degree in communications and has spent the last two seasons as a student assistant coach for the Gophers.

Bickel shares memories from his playing days, shares some of what he has learned under head coach Bob Motzko and looks ahead to his next career move with The Rink Live's Jess Myers and Mick Hatten.



