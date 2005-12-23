BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s and women’s hockey team again met the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate (APR) standards, including scoring perfect marks of 1,000 in 2018-19. APR scores provide academic performance benchmarks for all NCAA Division I programs using data from the four most recent academic years (2015-16 through 2018-19).

The NCAA released its most recent Academic Progress Report to the public Tuesday.

The Beaver men’s hockey team recorded a multi-year score of 995 with a perfect 1,000 for 2018-19, which matched Minnesota State, Bowling Green and Alaska for the Western Collegiate Hockey Association lead.

The BSU women’s hockey team totaled a multi-year score of 992 in the most recent data and also posted a 1,000 in 2018-19 to tie Minnesota Duluth, Wisconsin and Ohio State for top marks in the league.

Both Bemidji State teams are above the NCAA Division I averages, and have also met the NCAA requirements since the APR program was initiated in 2003 and began reporting scores in 2005-06.

The national cumulative APR score for all men’s hockey programs was 986, while all women’s hockey programs scored at 991. The overall four-year rate across all Division I sports programs was 983.