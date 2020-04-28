On March 12, the day before the NCHC playoffs were set to begin, the conference made the decision to cancel its postseason tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Like most conferences, the NCHC makes most of its operating budget from its annual postseason tournament. Fenton joins The Rink Live's Jess Myers and Mick Hatten to discuss how the conference is doing financially, the contingency plans the conference is looking at for different scenarios in the fall, whether or no rule changes will be implemented for the 2020-21 season and more.







