UND says it investigated and handled an incident this week after images from a private group chat on Instagram surfaced online.

The comments in the group chat of Winnipeg-based hockey players, prominently by Washington Capitals forward Brendan Leipsic, were vulgar, misogynistic and demeaning in nature.

Leipsic, whose comments were directed at significant others of hockey players and at two of his Capitals teammates, had his contract terminated Friday.

Leaked imagines showed that UND junior forward Jackson Keane was a member of the group chat, though to a lesser extent than Leipsic and others.

"We investigated an incident that Jackson was a part of, and we’ve have handled the incident internally within our program," UND coach Brad Berry said in a statement.

UND said no further comments will be made.

Keane played in 19 of 35 games last season for the Fighting Hawks, tallying a goal and five points. He has one year of college eligibility remaining.