Corey Millen was hired to be the head coach of the North American Hockey League's St. Cloud Norsemen on April 2nd.

This will be the third franchise in the junior hockey league that Millen has coached. He previously was the head coach of the Alaska Avalanche (2011-12) and the Minnesota Wilderness (2013-16).

Millen has also been an undergraduate assistant coach for the University of Minnesota men's hockey team (2016-17), was the director of hockey operations for the Air Force Academy (2017-18) and an assistant coach for the Des Moines Buccaneers of the United States Hockey League (2018-19).

As a player, Millen played in the NHL from 1989-97 with the New York Rangers, Los Angeles Kings, New Jersey Devils, Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames. He then played in Germany and Swizterland from 1997-2004.

Before turning pro, Millen played for Team USA in two Olympics (1984, 1988), was an All-American at the University of Minnesota and an all-state player for Cloquet High School.



