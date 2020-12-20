Wally Shaver moved to Minnesota from Canada when his father, Al, became the play-by-play announcer for the Minnesota North Stars. He ended up following some of his father's career path and has been a play-by-play announcer for the University of Minnesota men's hockey team for the last 20 seasons. Wally's son, Jason, is a play-by-play announcer for the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League.
Shaver talks about the family business, being able to broadcast the last North Stars game with Al, how he started announcing Gophers game and the current top-ranked University of Minnesota team with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Jess Myers.
