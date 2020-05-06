The Thief River Falls native joins Calli Forsberg, Hannah Hogenson, Taylor Nelson, Kayla Santl, Gabbie Smith and Anika Stoskopf, who have all signed National Letters of Intent to attend Bemidji State this fall.

Lund announced her commitment to BSU via Twitter on March 18.

Lund helped guide the Thief River Falls girls hockey team to the Section 8A title game in 2019-20, the team’s fourth straight section final appearance, and a 10-14 record. The senior blueliner led the Prowlers with 36 points and 22 goals.

Lund was a letter winner in hockey, tennis and softball. She reached the tennis state tournament in doubles and helped Thief River Falls advance to the section final in softball.

“We are excited to announce the addition of defenseman Khloe Lund to our roster for the 2020-21 season,” Scanlan said in a news release. “Khloe is an offensive defenseman who just completed an outstanding career at Thief River Falls High School. Khloe is a very good puck moving defenseman who defends well and will also be active in the offensive zone. She was a three-sport athlete for the Prowlers, a terrific leader for all of the teams she played with and she’s a wonderful young woman who will add to the culture we have created here at Bemidji State University.”