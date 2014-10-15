Bemidji State men’s hockey recruit Adam Flammang was selected during Phase II of the 2020 USHL Draft on Tuesday. The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders drafted Flammang with the 19th overall pick in the second round of the draft.

Flammang, a 6-foot, 180-pound forward, has captained St. Michael-Albertville in each of the last two seasons. He recorded a career-high 59 points and 34 goals across 27 games for the Knights during the 2019-20 campaign.

Following his senior season, Flammang announced his commitment to BSU via Twitter on Feb. 29.

Players drafted by the USHL are not guaranteed a spot on the team, but all draftees can compete for a 23-man roster spot at their team's tryout camp this summer.

Fellow Bemidji State commit and former Greenway standout Donte Lawson spent the 2019-20 season with Cedar Rapids, tallying nine points (4g-5a) in 35 games at forward.

Three current Beavers suited up for the RoughRiders before arriving in Bemidji: Tyler Jubenvill, Kyle Looft and Will Zmolek, all defensemen.