Long Island University announced Thursday, April 30, that it will start an NCAA Division I men’s hockey program with plans to begin play in time for the 2020-21 season. The Sharks would become the 61st program in Division I men’s hockey and the first new program since Arizona State in 2015-16.

LIU merged its two campuses’ athletic programs -- in Brooklyn and Brookville, N.Y. -- into one Division I program, dubbed the Sharks, beginning with the 2019-20 school year. That’s also when the university began fielding a Division I women’s hockey program.

The sudden announcement took many in college hockey by surprise. LIU has no coaching staff or players, though athletic director William E. Martinov Jr. told Newsday a coaching search was nearing conclusion.

The program will be based out of the Brookville campus and begin play as a Division I independent this fall, before seeking a conference for the 2021-22 season, Newsday reported.