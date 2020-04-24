The National Hockey League games played a day or two after Christmas each season are renowned to be some of the ugliest hockey that fans see all year, due to the rust accumulated by players who have been off the ice for 72 hours or more.

With that in mind, one concern for the NHL if and when it resumes play, having been postponed since the middle of March, is how quickly players could get back into "game shape" so the on-ice product is up to the standards fans have come to expect.

If the Minnesota Wild are looking for an on-ice leader for potential summer hockey, the prime suspect is the guy that was leading them prior to the unplanned layoff. While most if not all ice rinks in North America have been shut down, and there is bare concrete on the floor of Xcel Energy Center currently, Wild forward Kevin Fiala is getting his skates on several times a week in Sweden -- where life is a little more "normal" -- while he waits for good news from the NHL brass.

"Almost everything (is open). The rinks are open and I'm on the ice Monday through Friday, so my life right now is like usual," Fiala said on Wednesday, April 29, in a Zoom call from Gothenburg, Sweden, with members of the Minnesota media. "But restaurants, night clubs, it depends. Night clubs are not open. Restaurants are more or less open."

From an on-ice standpoint, the NHL’s decision to indefinitely suspend the season in the second week of March could hardly have come at a worse time for Fiala, 26, who is Swiss but makes his off-season home in Scandinavia. He was enjoying his best campaign as a pro prior to the shutdown.

In the Wild’s final game, an overtime win in Anaheim on March 8, he scored twice, giving him 16 points in a 10-game stretch. In 64 games, Fiala notched new career highs in points (54), power play goals (9) and assists (31), and tied his career high in goals with 23.

It was a stark change from a year earlier, when he made a mild first impression with Wild fans. Acquired from Nashville in a trade for Mikael Granlund in late February of 2019, Fiala played the final 19 games of the regular season with Minnesota and produced just seven points, as the team failed to make the playoffs. He looked like a different player, on the ice and on the score sheet, in 2019-20 before the pandemic brought it all to a sudden halt.

"It's tough that something like that can stop our season. Not just for us and for our team and myself, but for everybody -- the whole league, the whole sport and the whole world. It's just a shame," Fiala said, proud of his team bouncing back from a 1-6 start to the season. "For us, the team was rolling and we had some huge wins in the end and we're just one point out of the playoffs. Especially with that start we had, we want to get back as quickly as possible and finish the job."

If there is a job to be finished sometime in the next few months, it sounds like more than most, Fiala will be ready.