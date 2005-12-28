BEMIDJI -- Forward Eric Martin will join the Bemidji State men’s hockey team’s 2019-20 signing class, the program announced Tuesday.

The Calgary native recently finished his second full season of junior hockey with the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s Drumheller Dragons.

Martin led the team with 80 points (26g-54a) in 57 games to finish 11th in the league. His 54 assists led the Dragons and ranked sixth in the AJHL, while his 26 goals ranked 18th in the league. He also notched eight power-play goals and one shorthander as a member of both special-teams units.

Martin also posted a team-high 10 points (3g-7a) in five postseason games.

Competing in parts of four AJHL seasons, Martin has compiled 33 goals and 75 assists for 108 points in 119 games to go along with 13 points (4g-9a) in 10 playoff games.

Martin joins Gavin Enright (G, Farmington), Austin Jouppi (F, Duluth), Aaron Myers (F, Thief River Falls), Jack Powell (D, Alexandria) and Lukas Sillinger (F, Regina, Saskatchewan) in the Beavers’ 2020 freshman class set to arrive this fall.