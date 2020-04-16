ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Under normal conditions, St. Cloud State men's hockey coach Brett Larson would have been at the national coaches meetings in Naples, Fla. Because of the stay at home order for the coronavirus pandemic, he is working out of his university office about three days a week.

That's a bonus for The Rink Live video podcast. Larson joins The Rink Live's Jess Myers and Mick Hatten to talk about being part of a coaching staff that has been deemed "King of the Quarantine Commitments."

Since the season ended on March 12, the Huskies have gotten four commitments, including two graduate transfers.

Larson talks about the five incoming players who have signed national letters of intent for the fall: forwards Veeti Miettinen, Joe Molenaar and Jared Cockrell; and defensemen Brady Ziemer and Seamus Donohue.

Larson also talks about Hobey Baker Award winner Scott Perunovich, whom he coached when he was an assistant at Minnesota Duluth; how the search for an assistant coach for Mike Gibbons is going and talks about the recruiting age change in the NCAA.

All of this and more on this episode.