ST. PAUL — Still immensely popular at the ticket windows two decades into their run as the region's "new" National Hockey League team, the Minnesota Wild are used to selling out when they open the doors of Xcel Energy Center. So filling an event at their home rink on Wednesday, April 15, more than a month after what might have been the final hockey game for some time was played, was not a huge surprise.

Instead of lining up to watch the team battle for a playoff spot, 250 volunteers snapped up every available slot to donate blood at the 19,000-seat arena, at a socially responsible distance.

With the need to keep strangers six feet or more apart in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the extra space available on the floor of the arena, where normally there is an ice sheet, was put to good use.

“Drives in places like this are so helpful because we have this great space to work with,” said Phil Hansen, with the regional Red Cross office. “A 40-unit blood drive would be very successful for us, so to have 250 units collected at a drive like this is enormous. We say at the Red Cross that a typical unit of blood can help up to three people, so 750 people will be helped today because of this drive. It’s an amazing impact that we’re making together here for our community.”

Among those first in line to donate blood were Wild interim head coach Dean Evason and team president Matt Majka, who said the idea for the event was to fill the arena while helping out in the community.

“It’s bad news that we’re dark right now, without hockey games and other events, but we’re happy to open it up for this purpose,” Majka said. The event’s initial capacity of 225 blood donors filled up almost immediately, so they made room for a few dozen more. “It’s just a great testament to Minnesotans, how we work together and support each other. We could’ve packed in many more. In times of need, Minnesotans step up and this is proof of that again today.”

Red Cross officials said that many of the region’s blood drives scheduled for March were cancelled or had no-shows in the early days of the pandemic, as people were unsure about going out in public. That left a shortage of blood in some areas. On Wednesday everyone entering the arena had their temperature taken and all participants wore facemasks and were kept socially distant as they helped replenish the stocks of blood that are needed by area hospitals. Each donor received autographed team photos, snacks, a gift card to the team store and a beer glass from Anheuser-Busch, which was an event sponsor.

“In the midst of the pandemic, we still see all the issues that still exist,” said Dr. David Hamler, one of the Wild’s team physicians. “We have traffic accidents. We have people with cancer who still need blood transfusions, so life goes on and we still need to be able to provide blood for those things. This is going to go a long way to providing blood products for those who need them.”

As for when there might be hockey in the arena again, the NHL has officially postponed -- not yet canceled -- the 2019-20 season, and there remains some optimism that playoff games could take place in June or later. The Wild last played on March 8 in a 5-4 win over the Ducks in Anaheim, and Majka said roughly half of the players have stayed in the Twin Cities, while the other half have returned to their homes in other states, Canada or Europe. The ice was taken out of the building last month, but a new ice sheet can be installed in roughly 72 hours if and when the games re-start.

“The best answer we can give to the rest of our season is hope, but beyond that, none of us can predict what’s going to happen tomorrow, forget about a couple months from now,” Majka said, adding that playing games in empty buildings has been discussed. “We would love to play games and I know our fans and our community would love to see games right about now. Hockey in the summer sounds a little funny, but knowing our fans they’d watch wherever and whenever we play.”