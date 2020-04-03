In the real world, where businesses of all kinds have dropped what they normally do and pitched in to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Bonvino and his employees at Gemini Athletic were hard at work. All weekend, even on a holiday, they were producing facemasks and gowns for the people on the front lines of the battle.

Gemini, which has been in business for more than 25 years, designs and manufactures the hockey jerseys worn by the Mavericks and a number of other college, professional and amateur teams throughout North America.

A month ago, with workplaces shutting down and “normal” life being altered, Gemini was contacted by a healthcare company about making the personal protective equipment that is needed in efforts to slow the spread of the virus. Bonvino said yes immediately.

“We had no idea how to do it, we just wanted to help. The infrastructure was already in place, and the most extraordinary thing was the employees and the kind of people they are,” Bonvino said. “I told them I would pay them as long as I could and they didn’t have to come in to work. Every one of them but one, who has a compromised immune system, has come in. They’re good people, and they want to help.”

Still, there have been challenges around every corner, dealing with what Bonvino calls an “anemic” supply chain for materials and tracking down things like elastic and a specific kind of cotton that are in very short supply as this pandemic is felt in every corner of the world. Some of the employees who normally sew hockey jerseys in the Gemini factory expressed concern about being in close proximity with one another at a time when social distancing is the rule. An innovative solution was found.

“We took some of our industrial machines and had them delivered to the employees’ homes, for use while they are quarantined,” Bonvino said. “I joke that not too many people are stupid enough to do what we do for a living, so we have the machines and the skill set.”

They are producing about 3,500 masks a day, and are struggling to keep up with the demand, as hospitals, nursing homes, the St. Paul Police, Augsburg University, the City of Minneapolis and St. Paul Fire Department have all put in orders. At a time when unemployment filings are at an all-time high, there is no lack of hours making masks and gowns among the Gemini workforce.

“They need to get paid, and we’re obviously keeping them busy. They’ve been just tremendous,” said Bonvino, who grew up playing hockey in Edina. He got the idea for a jersey company in 10th grade when he made the high school hockey team and was disappointed in the quality of the jersey he was given.

He likens the efforts of companies like Gemini to the stories from World War II, when the major automobile factories re-tooled to make planes and weapons instead of cars, and the nation pulled together.

“The goodness of people is just amazing. People have offered to courier stuff for us, and we’ve had other people who have overpaid us and have said, ‘If someone doesn’t have a mask, use this to pay for one for them,’” Bonvino said. “It’s been nice to see what people really are like. To see that gives you some hope.”