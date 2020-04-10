COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team finished the 2019-20 season ranked No. 11 in the final USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll, which was released Monday, April 13.

The Beavers completed a 22-10-5 season by appearing in the final five weeks of the 15-team poll.

Cornell topped the final rankings at No. 1 in the nation with 23 first-place votes, and was followed by North Dakota at No. 2 with nine first-place votes. WCHA member Minnesota State garnered two first-place votes to round out the top three.

The rankings remain unchanged from the previous poll released March 9. The NCAA canceled the remainder of the season March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

BSU rose to as high as No. 10 in the poll March 2 after entering the rankings Feb. 17 at No. 13. Prior to this season, Bemidji State hadn’t been ranked in the poll since coming in at No. 15 on Dec. 14, 2016.

This season’s final poll marks the 38th week the Beavers have cracked the top 15 in the program’s NCAA Division I era (since 1999-2000). The No. 11 ranking is the team’s highest to end a season since 2009-10.

BSU finished second in the WCHA with a 20-5-3-2 league record. The Beavers defeated Lake Superior State in a WCHA quarterfinal series and were set to host Bowling Green in the semifinals before the season was cut short.

Bemidji State had previously finished No. 11 in the final USCHO.com poll released March 23.