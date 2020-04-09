BEMIDJI -- Junior forward Charlie Combs of the Bemidji State men’s hockey team announced on Twitter Friday afternoon that he will join Michigan State as a graduate transfer for the 2020-21 season.

“Thank you to @BSUBeaversMHKY for the past 3 years. A lot of great memories made along the way. I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my college career with @MSU_Hockey #Spartans” the tweet reads.

A native of St. Louis, Combs was ever the goal-scoring threat during his three seasons in Bemidji. He finished as the team’s co-leading scorer as a sophomore in 2018-19 with 11.

For his career, Combs totaled 60 points from 36 goals and 24 assists in 108 games played. His 12 goals in 2019-20 were tied for third on the team. He finished with 18 points, good for seventh on BSU, after missing four games due to injury.

As a freshman in 2017-18, his 13 goals ranked second on the team.

Combs is the second Beaver this week to depart the program as a graduate transfer. Junior goaltender Henry Johnson will join Mercyhurst next season.

The Spartans went 15-19-2 this season and finished sixth in the Big Ten.