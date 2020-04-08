MINNEAPOLIS — There is still much unknown about what life, and sports, will look like on the other side of the coronavirus pandemic, but if the 2020-21 college hockey season starts on time, the first Minnesota Gophers game is six months away.

The Gophers and the Big Ten usually announce their official schedules much later than other teams and conferences, but with several National Collegiate Hockey Conference teams releasing their slate of games this week, the nonconference part of the Gophers’ schedule is starting to take shape.

On Oct. 9, the Gophers are slated to open the season at Amsoil Arena in Duluth versus Minnesota Duluth, as the second game of the four-team Ice Breaker Tournament. That tournament also includes Providence and Minnesota State University-Mankato. They will face either the Friars or Mavericks in Game 2 the next day.

North Dakota’s schedule shows an Oct. 23-24 series versus the Gophers in Grand Forks, after the Fighting Hawks came to Minneapolis and swept the U of M last season on Thanksgiving weekend.

The game schedule for the Mariucci Classic is not set, but Colorado College and St. Cloud State both listed participation in the Jan. 2-3, 2021, tournament on their schedules. Reportedly, UMass-Lowell is the fourth team in the Gophers’ holiday tourney, played at 3M Arena at Mariucci. The Huskies were part of the Mariucci Classic field last season and fell to the Gophers in the title game.

4 future Gophers among NHL Draft prospects

Two Gophers defensemen — Ryan Johnson and Jackson LaCombe — were picked in the first two rounds of the 2019 NHL Draft. According to the league’s projections, a future Gophers blueliner could be a second-rounder in the 2020 draft.

Incoming freshman Brock Faber, from Maple Grove, Minn., was rated as the 44th-best North American skater in the final pre-draft rankings released by NHL Central Scouting this week. Faber, who officially signed with the Gophers in November, is 17 and has spent the last two seasons playing with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program in Plymouth, Mich.

Other future Gophers listed by NHL Central Scouting were Jake Ratzlaff, a defenseman from Rosemount, Minn., who was ranked 90th; Jake Boltmann, a defenseman from Edina, Minn., who was ranked 113th; and Joe Miller, a center from the Blake School in Minneapolis who was ranked 180th.

The draft was originally scheduled for June 26-27 in Montreal, but has been postponed due to the pandemic. The new dates and format have not yet been announced.

NCAA streams good Gopher memories

If your life changed for the better thanks to the on-ice efforts of men like Grant Potulny and Matt Koalska some 18 years ago, there is a chance for you to relive some fond memories on Friday.

The NCAA Frozen Four should have been held this weekend at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. But with all college sports cancelled a month ago, and all other sports on hold due to coronavirus, there is little for the sports fan to watch.

Several of the TV networks and streaming platforms have stepped in to fill the void by airing classic college hockey games, including a replay of the 2007 WCHA Final Five title game — a 3-2 overtime win by the Gophers over North Dakota — that was shown on FOX Sports North last week.

On Friday, April 10, at 6 p.m. CT, fans can watch the 2002 Frozen Four title game in which (spoiler alert), the Gophers rallied with a goal in the final minute of regulation to tie Maine, then beat the Black Bears on a power play goal in overtime. That game and several others of note will be streamed on the NCAA Hockey Facebook page, which includes a full schedule.

The Gophers' legendary last-second win over North Dakota in the 2014 Frozen Four semifinals will also be shown, at 4:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, April 9.