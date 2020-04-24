MANKATO, Minn. — Shane Frederick has spent the last 20 seasons covering Minnesota State University-Mankato hockey for the Mankato Free Press.
He recently left the newspaper and the business to take a new position in public relations. Frederick joins The Rink Live's Jess Myers and Mick Hatten to share some of his favorite memories of covering the Mavericks and what he expects he will miss about his old job.
