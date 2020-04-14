ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Time seems to have slowed for everyone because of the social distancing that everyone is experiencing because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Out of some down time, however, some people try to get creative to stay entertained. Former St. Cloud State goalie Scott Meyer recently got in touch with me about the possibility of doing a podcast where we would talk to former Huskies. The idea for the show is to give people some updates on former Huskies and have them share memories and some of their favorite stories from when they called the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center their home rink.

Meyer played goalie for the Huskies from 1996-2001. He asked former defenseman Geno Parrish to join us as the people pulling this show together. Parrish played for the Huskies from 1995-2000 and was also a high school teammate of Meyer's at the Academy of Holy Angels.

The hope is that we are going to be able to get small groups of former Huskies who played together at St. Cloud State to join the podcast and share their memories weekly. We are getting in contact with our first group of players and hope to have the first podcast available on April 23.

Meyer and Parrish share a number of fun memories of their playing days, some of their favorite places in St. Cloud let you know what they are doing for a living these days.

The goal with the show is to have fun, bring awareness of the St. Cloud State University Huskies Fund and, of course, to The Rink Live. Sponsorship of the show is available.