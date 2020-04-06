BEMIDJI -- Junior goaltender Henry Johnson of the Bemidji State men’s hockey team will play as a graduate transfer at Mercyhurst next season.

Mike McMahon of College Hockey News was the first to report the news. The Pioneer has confirmed the report.

Johnson battled it out for the starting job as a sophomore during the 2018-19 season with Zach Driscoll, who had arrived as a sophomore transfer that year. After alternating starts for much of the first half, Driscoll eventually secured the starting role and started in the team’s final 18 games. Driscoll started all but four games in 2019-20 and was a semifinalist for the Mike Richter Award as the nation’s top goalie.

Previously, Johnson made one relief appearance as a freshman in 2017-18.

Johnson will be in a position to receive more playing time at Mercyhurst. The Lakers’ top goalie last season, Garrett Metcalf, is graduating, as is fellow senior netminder Colin DeAugustine. The Erie, Pa., school finished 5-29-2 overall and 3-23-2 in Atlantic Hockey in 2019-20.

A Minneapolis native and Breck School graduate, Johnson started in all four games he appeared in during the 2019-20 season, finishing 1-2-1 with a 2.24 goals against average and .909 save percentage. For his career, Johnson has made 16 starts in 19 games played with a 6-7-3 record, 1.99 GAA, .914 save percentage and two shutouts.

Johnson is set to graduate from BSU this year with a degree in business administration.

Along with Driscoll, the other remaining goalie on the Beavers’ roster is freshman Michael Carr, who did not appear in a game last season. Gavin Enright is set to join the team as a freshman in 2020-21 after spending last season with the USHL’s Green Bay Gamblers.