ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Two former NHL and University of Minnesota teammates are being reunited in junior hockey with the St. Cloud Blizzard of the North American Hockey League.

Corey Millen has been named the team's head coach and Tom Chorske the team's general manager. The tandem replaces Moe Mantha, who retired as the team's head coach/general manager at the end of the 2019-20 season.

"Corey and Tom not only exemplify the game of hockey — hard work, discipline, strength and camaraderie that is built both on and off the ice — but also, they share the values of tour organization, commitment to the team and the community," Blizzard co-owner Chris Canavati said in a news release. "They have the passion, drive and abilities to take this team to the next level."

Millen, 56, played pro hockey until 2004 and has been a coach in juniors and the college level. In 2018-19, he was an assistant coach for the Des Moines Buccaneers of the United States Hockey League. In 2017-18, he was the director of hockey operations for the Air Force Academy. In 2016-17, he was an undergraduate assistant coach for the University of Minnesota.

From 2013-17, Millen was the head coach of the NAHL's Minnesota Wilderness in his hometown of Cloquet, leading that team to the Robertson Cup title in 2015. He also spent the 2011-12 season as the head coach of the NAHL's Alaska Avalanche.

"I'm really excited to be back in the NAHL, developing and coaching players at this level," Millen said in the news release. "Junior hockey players are trying to reach their dream of playing college hockey and that's what we are going to help them do. I realize we have a lot of work to do, but I've done it before and plan to do it again."

St. Cloud finished last in the six-team Central Division and the Blizzard's 10-37-4-1 record was the second-worst in the 26-team league. The Blizzard, who moved to St. Cloud from Brookings, S.D., last summer, also finished last in the league in attendance (33 per game).

"We want to earn the respect of the St. Cloud community and their hockey fans," Millen said in the release. "We're not here to compete against other St. Cloud teams, but rather help players on their way to playing college hockey. We just want to be part of the hockey community in St. Cloud. Hopefully, one day soon, we'll have a player end up as a St. Cloud Husky."

Chorske, 53, will oversee the team's business operations. Chorske played in the NHL from 1989-2000 before retiring after one season in the American Hockey League in 2001. Since retiring, he has worked in sales and development and as an analyst for Minnesota Wild broadcasts for FOX Sports North.

"Joining the Blizzard and having the opportunity to work in a great junior hockey league like the NAHL is an opportunity I've been hoping would come my way," Chorske said in the news release. "I'm really looking forward to digging in and helping bring a Robertson Cup to St. Cloud."