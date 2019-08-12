It’s still unclear when the 2019-20 NHL season will resume. Or if it will resume at all.

Which means Minnesota Wild fans will have to continue to be creative if they want to get their hockey fix.

Luckily for them, Fox Sports North announced Tuesday, March 21, that it will be replaying classic games throughout April.

All of the classic games will feature live Twitter commentary by Fox Sports North on-air talent.

Here’s the full schedule:

April 4: Wild win first game in franchise history, beating Stars (Originally aired on Dec. 17, 2000)

April 8: Wild’s inaugural home game (Oct. 11, 2000)

April 17: Wild beat Avalanche in Game 6 of 2003 Western Conference quarterfinal series (April 21, 2003)

April 18: Wild defeat Avalanche in Game 7 of 2003 Western Conference quarterfinals (April 22, 2003)

April 21: Wild beat Coyotes in overtime for seventh straight victory (March 27, 2013)

April 24: Wild beat Canucks in Game 7 of Western Conference semifinals (May 8, 2003)

April 27: Wild beat Avalanche in Game 7 of Western Conference quarterfinals (April 30, 2014)

April 30: Wild beat Blues at home in Game 6 to clinch 2015 Western Conference quarterfinal series (April 26, 2015)