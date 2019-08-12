GLOUCESTER, Mass. -- Bemidji State men’s hockey head coach Tom Serratore has been named one of nine finalists for the 2019-20 Spencer Penrose Award as national coach of the year.

Tuesday’s announcement marks the seventh time Serratore has been selected as a finalist for the award. He finished as runner-up for the honor in 2008-09.

Serratore earned 2019-20 WCHA Coach of the Year honors after guiding the Beavers to a second-place finish in the league and a spot in the conference semifinals before the remainder of the postseason was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. BSU ended the year with a 22-10-5 record and ranked No. 11 in the final national polls.

Serratore, a 1987 Bemidji State graduate, has compiled a career record of 319-297-89 in 19 seasons behind the bench for the Beavers, ranking second in coaching victories in program history.

Along with Serratore, the other finalists include: Brad Berry (North Dakota), Red Gendron (Maine), Mike Hastings (Minnesota State), Eric Lang (American International), Bob Motzko (Minnesota), Greg Powers (Arizona State), Scott Sandelin (Minnesota Duluth) and Mike Schafer (Cornell).

The Spencer Penrose Award is chosen by the nation’s 60 NCAA Division I head coaches. The winner will be announced April 7.