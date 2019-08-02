The college hockey season came to a screeching halt when the NCAA cancelled the rest of the season on March 12.

The Rink Live podcast team found a new way to get together (zoom) and discuss some of the news that has happened since it ended. Jess Myers and Mick Hatten discuss which of the four area college teams that appeared headed to the national tournament — North Dakota, Bemidji State, Minnesota Duluth and Minnesota State University-Mankato — they feel the worst for.

They also discuss the retirements of longtime coaches Mike Gibbons (St. Cloud State assistant) and Scott Owens (head coach Sioux Falls Stampede) and some of the hockey news that has broken since the last podcast on March 11.



