CHANHASSEN -- Bemidji State junior goaltender Zach Driscoll has been selected as one of 10 semifinalists for the 2019-20 Mike Richter Award by Let’s Play Hockey. The award, now in its seventh season, is presented annually to the top goalie in NCAA Division I men’s hockey.

Driscoll recorded a 21-8-4 record with a 1.63 goals against average and a .937 save percentage after appearing in 33 of the Beavers’ 37 games this season. He finished among the top 10 nationally in several statistical categories, including GAA (third), save percentage (fifth), wins (sixth) and tied for eighth with four shutouts.

The Apple Valley native led the WCHA in games started (27) and minutes played (1626:31) during the regular season. He ranked second with a 1.48 GAA, .944 save percentage and 19 wins in league play, while tying for second with three shutouts.

The on-ice accomplishments earned Driscoll All-WCHA Second Team honors last week. The junior’s 1.48 GAA is the fourth-lowest single-season mark in league play in the 68-year history of the WCHA. His overall GAA of 1.63 is also the fourth-lowest mark in league history, behind only North Dakota goalie and longtime BSU coach Bob Peters (1.27 in 1957-58), fellow Richter semifinalist Dryden McKay of Minnesota State (1.31 in 2019-20) and Wisconsin's Brian Elliott (1.55 in 2005-06).

The other semifinalists include McKay, Matt Galajda (Cornell), Spencer Knight (Boston College), John Lethemon (Michigan State), Strauss Mann (Michigan), Frank Marotte (Clarkson), Hunter Shepard (Minnesota Duluth), Jeremy Swayman (Maine) and Tyler Wall (UMass-Lowell).

The five finalists will be named March 30 by a committee of coaches, scouts and media members. The winner will be revealed April 10.

Previously, BSU goalie Michael Bitzer was one of five finalists for the award in 2016-17.

Past Mike Richter Award winners include Connor Hellebuyck (UMass-Lowell), Zane McIntyre (North Dakota), Thatcher Demko (Boston College), Tanner Jaillet (Denver), Cale Morris (Notre Dame) and Cayden Primeau (Northeastern).

The Beavers finished the season at 22-10-5 and ranked No. 11 in both national polls after the coronavirus pandemic canceled the remainder of the season prior to the WCHA semifinals.