BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team ended the 2019-20 season ranked No. 11 in the final USCHO.com poll released Monday, March 23. The Beavers appeared in the poll for the final eight weeks of the year, entering at No. 19 on Jan. 27 and rising as high as No. 10 in the March 2 rankings.

The Beavers finished 22-10-5 and were set to host Bowling Green in the WCHA semifinals when the remainder of the postseason was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cornell topped the poll for the fourth straight week to end the season at No. 1 in the country with a 23-2-4 record.

The March 23 poll is identical to the March 9 poll, other than changes involving the teams ranked Nos. 2-5. North Dakota and Minnesota State swapped places with UND climbing to No. 2 and MSU dropping to No. 3. Boston College and Minnesota Duluth flipped spots with BC finishing at No. 4 and UMD at No. 5 in the final poll. No games were played in the two weeks between the polls.

BSU also spent the last four weeks ranked in the 15-team USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll. The Beavers climbed as high as No. 10 in the March 2 poll before finishing at No. 11 in the March 9 poll.