LAS VEGAS -- Former Bemidji State standout Zach Whitecloud has signed a two-year, $1.45 million contract extension with the Vegas Golden Knights, the team announced Sunday. The deal has an average annual value of $725,000 and runs through the 2021-22 season.

Whitecloud, 23, has carved out a spot in the Vegas lineup this season. Since being called up Jan. 31, the defenseman has appeared in 16 games for the Golden Knights. He recorded his career NHL point Feb. 28 when he assisted on a Reilly Smith goal in a 4-2 win over Buffalo.

The Brandon, Manitoba, native signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Vegas on March 8, 2018, after playing two seasons at BSU where he totaled 36 points (7g-29a) in 77 games. Whitecloud made his NHL debut on April 5, 2018, in Edmonton.

Before being recalled by Vegas, Whitecloud appeared in 35 games for the AHL’s Chicago Wolves this season, tallying seven points (2g-5a). In 2018-19, he recorded 28 points (6g-22a) in 74 regular-season games with the Wolves, and added 15 points (3g-12a) in 22 games during the Calder Cup Playoffs as the team advanced to the final.