BEMIDJI -- Aaron Miller has had a change of heart and will return to the Bemidji State men’s hockey team for his senior season in 2020-21.

Miller had originally decided last month that he would leave the program with one year of eligibility remaining for a professional career, possibly overseas.

But with the coronavirus pandemic causing chaos around the world, Miller decided it was best to do the sure thing and return to BSU.

“It’s been a crazy few weeks but it has also given me the time to reflect on my past and future and what’s in my best interest,” Miller posted on Facebook and Twitter. “I am thrilled to say that I will be back for my senior year in the Green and White.”

Miller, a native of Superior, Wis., also said there is some unfinished business to take care of.

BSU was ranked No. 11 nationally, defeated Lake Superior State in the opening round of the WCHA playoffs, and were about to play Bowling Green in the semifinals when the season came to a screeching halt due to the pandemic.

“As hockey players we’re trained to win or lose at the end of the season, and that really didn’t happen,” Miller said. “So there’s a lot of unfinished business with this group of guys.”

Also pleased with his decision are his parents.

“They wanted me to stay another year, so they had a part in my decision, too,” Miller said. “But for myself, it’s a relief. With everything on hold right now nobody knows what’s going to happen. It’s nice to know that I have a season next year and I’m also happy that my family can watch me play another year, closer to home.”

Miller was third in scoring for the Beavers this season with 28 points on 12 goals and 16 assists. All three are career-best marks.

For his career, Miller has 63 points with 26 goals and 37 assists in 100 games over three seasons.

The fifth-year senior is majoring in marketing communications, with a minor in political science.

“Finishing school is also important,” Miller said. “I only have two classes remaining, but it's nice to know that I will actually finish school. You never know if you’ll get those classes done if you leave school early to go play hockey, so now, for sure, I’ll graduate and get my degree.”