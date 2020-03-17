BLOOMINGTON -- Bemidji State men's hockey head coach Tom Serratore has been named Western Collegiate Hockey Association Coach of the Year, the league announced Tuesday.

In his 19th season behind the bench, Serratore guided the Beavers to a runner-up finish in the WCHA during the regular season and a semifinal berth in the league playoffs before the season was cut short due to concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

BSU finished the season at 22-10-5, marking the sixth time in the program’s NCAA Division I era that it cracked 20 wins, while coming one win shy of the D-I era program record of 23 wins. The team also matched a program-record 20 wins in WCHA play.

Bemidji State was ranked No. 11 in the final national polls released March 9 and No. 12 in the final Pairwise rankings.

During the 2019-20 season, Serratore notched win No. 300 and he currently stands at 319-297-89 for his career to rank second on BSU’s all-time wins list behind only R.H. “Bob” Peters (702).

The award is Serratore’s second WCHA Coach of the Year accolade after winning it following the 2016-17 season.

On Tuesday, four Minnesota State players took home league awards. Forward Marc Michaelis was selected WCHA Offensive Player of the Year, Dryden McKay was named Goaltender of the Year, forward Lucas Sowder earned Rookie of the Year and defenseman Edwin Hookenson was tabbed Student-Athlete of the Year. Bowling Green’s Alec Rauhauser rounded out the awards as Defensive Player of the Year.