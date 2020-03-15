NHL players can return to their permanent homes, if outside their city of play, but should self-quarantine, the league advised the players in a memo issued Monday.

That includes locales outside of North America, if travel is possible, the league said.

The league initially had told players to remain in their home cities.

Still, the league advised players to stay in their homes under self-quarantine because of the coronavirus pandemic through March 27 unless local regulations have a longer requirement. Players should report any symptoms they are having to their teams, as well as the results of any medical tests they might take.

The NHL said that at the end of the self-quarantine, the league will consider allowing clubs to reopen their facilities and allow training for small groups of players at a time or offseason medical treatment, if conditions permit it.